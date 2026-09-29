Elly De La Cruz Earns Major Honor After Giving Reds Fans Something to Feel Good About

There wasn't much for Cincinnati Reds fans to celebrate as the season came to an end, but Elly De La Cruz gave them something to feel good about during the last month of the season.

The Reds shortstop was named National League Player of the Month for September after hitting .348 with nine home runs, 19 RBIs and a 1.156 OPS. It was an impressive stretch for De La Cruz and another reminder of how much he can impact a lineup when he gets going.

Unfortunately, his production wasn't enough to turn things around for the team. The Reds finished 75-87 and missed the postseason, leaving plenty of questions about how they plan to improve this offseason.

De La Cruz gives them a pretty good place to start.

The power stood out during his big month, but it wasn't just about hitting home runs. A .348 batting average and 1.156 OPS show just how hot he was at the plate. He consistently gave the Reds the kind of production they need from their best player.

The next step is finding a way to carry that success into next season. It would be unfair to expect those numbers every month, but this stretch showed what De La Cruz is capable of when everything comes together.

Terry Francona Reacts to Tough Season

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) reacts as he watches a pop up in the seventh inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, May 8, 2026. The Reds lost the series opener, 10-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Terry Francona understands the Reds fell short of expectations. While he appreciated how his players and coaches handled the struggles, he knows the results were not good enough.

“Our season did not go anywhere remotely like we wanted it to. I fully understand," Francona told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "We were just talking in the coaches’ room. We need to have a sense of urgency, as we do. At the same time, I told that room in there how much I appreciated that when things don’t go well, we kind of circled the wagons and tried to get better, and we don’t point fingers at each other."

Staying together through a disappointing season matters, but the Reds need that urgency to lead to changes this offseason. Having a group that gets along is a positive. Finding a way to win more games has to be the priority.

“It’s actually a great group. It doesn’t take away that we didn’t do good enough,” Francona said.

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