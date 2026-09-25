'He's Just Built a Little Different' - Reds Manager Reacts to Elly De La Cruz's Big Season

The Cincinnati Reds are ready to wrap up another lost season. They had a good start to the season, but they quickly fell off, and they didn't manage to recover. As a result, they weren't able to make a miraculous run to the postseason as they did a year ago.

Still, there are players to be excited about in Cincinnati, including the team's best player Elly De La Cruz.

De La Cruz has been incredible this season. He's gone on a power surge as of late and his home run total sits at 30 with a handful of games left in the season. He's slashing .285/.367/.521 with an OPS+ of 144. All of these stats are career highs for the young Reds superstar. This comes after a down year in 2025. Reds manager Terry Francona recently reflected on De La Cruz's season after his down year in 2025, which was plagued by a quad injury.

"I'm really proud of him. When he had the pulled quad, he came to me and said, trust me, I'll be okay," Francona said via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. "He's just built a little different than a lot of other people."

Elly De La Cruz Has Made Massive Improvements

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) and Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) talk at second base during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

De La Cruz has improved his game over the course of his first four seasons in the big leagues. He's no longer just a raw prospect with talent. He's quickly becoming a mature baseball player with a polished toolset.

"The improvement at shortstop is what really tickles me. He goes into the hole," Francona said. "He goes both ways. He didn't do that as well last year. He spent a lot of time trying to mature his game, and it shows."

De La Cruz has improved quite a bit in the field. He's no longer a defensive liability, which is what his numbers looked like in 2025. Instead, he's gone back to the elite defender that he was in 2024, which makes him a special player to watch. Pair that with his improved bat-to-ball ability, and the Reds are looking at a true five-tool prospect.

Aug 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) and manager Terry Francona (77) talk in the first inning during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

De La Cruz is still under team control for a few more years, so the Reds have something to be excited about. They need to make a few big moves this offseason if they want to win something meaningful while De La Cruz is on the roster.

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