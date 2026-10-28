Reds Star Sal Stewart Earns Major Recognition After Record-Breaking Rookie Season

After a rookie campaign that placed him among some of the best players in the sport, Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart was recognized by his peers as the 2026 Players Choice Awards National League Outstanding Rookie.

Stewart Had One Of The Best Rookie Season's of All-Time

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) smiles to a teammate in the dugout in the seventh inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026 The Reds won the second game of the series, 3-2. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stewart was originally promoted in September of 2025 as the Reds needed a power bat to help out while the team was in the midst of a playoff push. In just 18 games, he led the team in home runs in September. That would be a sign of what was to come for the 22-year-old going into his first season at the big-league level.

Playing all 162 games, starting 161, Stewart became just the eighth rookie to play in every game in a season. As for his statistics, he led the team and all rookies in home runs with 32. He finished with 25 doubles, 112 RBIs, a .263 batting average, .330 on-base percentage, .457 slugging percentage, and a .787 OPS. His 112 RBIs are a Reds rookie record, and his 32 home runs are the second most by a Reds rookie. He also became the first Reds' rookie to win Rookie of the Month twice in a season.

He is just the fourth rookie in Major League Baseball history to hit 30 or more home runs and record 110 or more RBI, joining Albert Pujols, Pete Alonso, and Aaron Judge. He's just the seventh rookie to have 110 or more RBI in a season, the fifth rookie 22 years old or younger to record 110 or more RBI and he's just the second rookie ever to hit 30 or more home runs with 15 or more stolen bases, joining Jose Canseco.

This award is voted by his peers in the MLB Players Association. The Baseball Writers of America will announce the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award winner on November 9.

The Reds Need To Build Around Sal Stewart

Sep 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) and first baseman Sal Stewart (27) stand on the field during a stop in play in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart is the perfect player to build around. He has the power to drive in runs and has excellent plate discipline. He has the ability to hit the ball to all fields, which is very reminiscent of Joey Votto. He changes his swing in different situations.

When a runner is on third with two outs, Stewart slashed .500/.667/1.250. With two outs and runners on the corners, he slashed .400/.455/.400, and with runners in scoring position, he slashed .301/.360/.564, with 12 home runs and 87 RBI.

Stewart just finished his first full season, meaning the Reds have him under team control through the 2031 season, and he's affordable. There is the lingering question of what to do with Elly De La Cruz: do they test the waters this offseason on a trade, or do they wait until he's closer to free agency?

De La Cruz and Stewart were the entire Reds' offense in 2026. They have a lot of questions going into this offseason that include both offense and pitching. It will be an absolute travesty if the Reds miss out on sustained winning with both De La Cruz and Stewart together.