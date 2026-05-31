Elly De La Cruz Shares Optimistic Health Update After Reds' 6-4 Win Over Braves

The Cincinnati Reds welcomed the hottest team in baseball this weekend when they took on the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. It was a series the Reds would need to steal, but unfortunately, they just couldn't. However, they did not go away empty-handed.

The Reds avoided the sweep with their 6-4 win on Sunday. A game that saw starting pitcher Nick Lodolo take the hill, which meant it was a game the team couldn't afford to lose, given the bottom of the starting rotation. It was a much-needed win, but it may have had a brutal loss as well.

In the bottom of the fifth, Reds star Elly De La Cruz limped his way to first base after a hit that would've been easily extra bases for him. The team reported that De La Cruz left the game with hamstring tightness. After the game, De La Cruz spoke with the media about the scary moment from Sunday's win.

Possible Good News

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) singles against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Mike Petraglia of CLNSCincy.com shared a video of De La Cruz talking about the injury with the media after the game.

“It’s obviously frustrating, I don’t like to be out of the game. But honestly, right now I don’t feel that bad.” De La Cruz told the crowd that surrounded him in the locker room during the postgame.

The comments from the Reds superstar are exactly what this fan base wants to hear after the rough start to this season due to all of the injuries.

The List Is Long

May 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft reacts after the final out of the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The injured list in Cincinnati could rival a CVS receipt. At this point, the Reds are without starting pitchers, yes, plural, Hunter Greene, Rhett Lowder, and Brandon Williamson. On the bullpen side, the Reds are also now without Graham Ashcraft, Pierce Johnson, and Emilio Pagan, who was injured earlier this month in the series with the Chicago Cubs.

Add third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and catcher Jose Trevino, and you have nearly an entire roster that is injured at the moment. Now, the thought of adding De La Cruz to that list of names would all but have most fans putting the nail in this season's coffin as we begin June.

De La Cruz is set for an MRI on Monday morning. So, before everyone loses their minds, maybe waiting to hear wha the official diagnosis is would be better for our health. Still, picturing this team without a superstar like De La Cruz is enough to make one pick up a new hobby for the rest of the summer.