Reds' Elly De La Cruz Has Emerged As MLB's Next True Superstar

The Cincinnati Reds haven't been the team that everybody expected them to be coming into the season. They currently sit at 29-27 on the season, which should be around what was expected from the team, but they've gotten there in a different way than anybody could have imagined.

The Reds' pitching staff was supposed to lead the way, but that hasn't been the case because of injuries to Hunter Greene, Rhett Lowder, and Brandon Williamson.

Instead, the offense has been solid as of late after getting off to a horrible start. Shortstop Elly De La Cruz has consistently been one of the best players in baseball this season, which is exactly what the Reds need him to be if they want to contend for a postseason spot and beyond.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently listed De La Cruz as the Reds' team MVP through May, and the decision couldn't have been much easier to make.

Elly De La Cruz Has Been the Reds' Team MVP

May 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) throws out New York Mets right fielder Brett Baty (7) (not pictured) after fielding a ground ball during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"The notion that EDLC played hurt last year is only getting easier to believe. There's absolutely nothing wrong with a .282/.347/.516 slash line from an everyday shortstop," Rymer wrote. "A lot of it comes down to his revolution as a right-handed hitter, as he now boasts a .971 OPS against lefties after previously peaking at .661."

The only other option for team MVP would have been Chase Burns. The Reds are in a position to win each game started by Burns, which the rest of the pitching staff, aside from Andrew Abbott as of late, has struggled tremendously.

Still, without De La Cruz, the Reds wouldn't sit in the position they do right now.

He's slashing .279/.346/.509 with a 2.5 WAR, 12 home runs, a triple, 13 doubles, and nine stolen bases. He's quickly emerged as a true superstar.

Elly De La Cruz is a True Superstar

May 25, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) warms up before a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For years, De La Cruz has sat on the cusp of stardom, but he has never put all the pieces together at once. He was inconsistent and relied on hot stretches to pull his stats to the top of the league. He made a lot of mistakes that seemed to hold him back.

But this season, he's been incredibly consistent and has cut down on the amount of mistakes he's making.

De La Cruz is one of the better defenders in the league this season as he's posted five Fielding Run Value and six Outs Above Average, both ranking near the top of the league.

Having De La Cruz emerge as a true five-tool superstar is exactly what the Reds needed to see. If he can continue this production, he could be one of the league's best players for years to come.