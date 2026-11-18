Elly De la Cruz won his first career Silver Slugger.

Elly is the first Cincinnati Red to win the award since Nick Castellanos won it in 2021, and the first shortstop since Felipe Lopez in 2005.

Elly had a monster season in 2026. The 6'6" switch-hitter hit .283, hit 30 home runs, drove in 79 runs, and posted a .515 slugging percentage.

Despite missing time in June with a right hamstring strain, which limited him to 143 games, De La Cruz took a massive step forward in both plate discipline and power in 2026. He completely obliterated his previous career bests in every major offensive category. The 2026 season was a breakthrough in his development, as he combined 30 home runs with 30 steals for the most complete offensive season in his young career.

De La Cruz is the latest Red to join the exclusive 30-30 club since Brandon Phillips in 2007, and just the fourth in Reds history, alongside Eric Davis and Barry Larkin. He is the youngest Red to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bags at only age 24.

Rather than chasing the elite volume and base-path aggression that led to 67 steals and 218 strikeouts in 2024, De La Cruz brought his strikeouts down to 175 in 2026, his lowest full-season total. He didn't lead any individual stat in 2026, but his all-around production put him in the top tier of the National League as an offensive catalyst. He finished sixth in runs with 99, eighth in stolen bases with 30, and twelfth in triples with five.

Elly continues to succeed at the big-league level and has shown continued improvement every year. This is the third award Elly has received this past season; he won the Reds team MVP (Reds Ernie Lombardi MVP Award), and it was also announced last week that he made the second-team All-MLB.

Adding a Silver Slugger to his growing trophy case caps a historic 2026 campaign and signals that the Reds' electric shortstop is only beginning to reach his prime.

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