Emilio Pagan Continues to Be One of the Bright Spots During a Miserable Reds Season

It wasn't a pretty series, but the Cincinnati Reds did not allow the Milwaukee Brewers to sweep them in the three-game weekend series.

After being battered in games one and two, the Reds managed to secure a 4-3 win over the Brewers in Sunday's finale.

Reds closer Emilio Pagan was one of the reasons the team was able to secure the victory on Sunday. Pagan earned his 23rd save of the season and got the chance to speak with Jim Day after the game to talk about his performance.

No Quit In Pagan

Sep 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're at the point of the season where finding the desire to just watch is painful. Imagine how that may feel for the players who have to show up. Questions on if the team had given up were becoming popular after their recent poor performances. However, Pagan is not one of those players in question.

Day asked Pagan if the old saying of "ice in the veins" of a closer is something you just have or something learned.

I credit my family," Pagan answered. "My parents instilled confidence in me from when I was a kid. They always talked about that if I have a goal, then I can achieve it. It was never let's have a backup plan."

Pagan shared that it has always been his dream to play in the big leagues, and at the moment, he is one of the brightest stars on this Reds roster.

Things Weren't Always Smooth

Sep 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) pitches against the San Diego Padres in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the reasons the Reds have not been the team anyone hoped they would be this season is due to injuries. Pagan was one of the players who could not avoid a major injury.

Back in May, the Reds' closer suffered a brutal hamstring injury during an appearance against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. That injury would keep Pagan on the shelf for nearly two months.

Since his return in July, Pagan has been the closer the Reds needed him to be. 17 of his 23 saves have come since his return from the injured list. With so many issues going on in the starting rotation and the bullpen, manager Terry Francona has to feel he can trust Pagan in any situation.

The only problem is that Pagan hasn't had as many save opportunities as any closer would like to have. 2026 is going to be quickly put in the rearview mirror when the last pitch is thrown. But let's not forget about the players who gave their all, like Pagan.