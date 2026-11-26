Former Reds right-handed reliever Emilio Pagán was a guest on Wednesday’s edition of Foul Territory on YouTube. Pagán, who declined his $10 million player option with the Reds at the start of the offseason before signing a one-year, $11.5 million deal with the Detroit Tigers a little more than two weeks later, was asked about his decision to opt out and sign with Detroit.

“I made some phone calls. I talked to Tito, I talked to some of the front office in Cincinnati," Pagan said. It’s no secret, Cincinnati was a good spot for me individually and my career. I'm very thankful for the three years I had there. Getting a chance to close out games in the big leagues is something that I've always believed that I could do. And so I'm grateful for that opportunity and love those guys in that clubhouse and wish them nothing but the best. But, you know, to be honest, I don't have another 10 seasons in me in my career. And so I was just trying to be in the best spot for me and my family at this time. And it was tough for sure. My heart was in Cincinnati all the way, 100%. We were fully bought into that organization, but now we're fully bought into Detroit and we're really excited about that opportunity. Hopefully, we can go over there and make an impact and do something fun.”

The move to Detroit is seemingly appealing to Pagán on several different levels. For starters, he likely slots in as the Tigers' new closer following the expected departure of free agent Kenley Jansen, who occupied that role last season for Detroit. Additionally, the Tigers figure to have better odds of turning things around after a subpar 2026 season and competing for a division title in a relatively weak American League Central than the Reds do. Detroit has already added RHP Kevin Gausman, INF Ha-Seong Kim, and RHP Luis Gil this offseason, while the Reds finished dead last in the National League Central in 2026 and still have numerous holes to fill. Lastly, Pagán is familiar with the AL Central, having spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Minnesota Twins.

Meanwhile, the Reds, who reportedly expressed interest in bringing Pagán back following his decision to opt out of the final year of his deal, will likely need to look outside the organization to find his replacement.