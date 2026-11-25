This offseason hasn't gotten off to the ideal start for the Cincinnati Reds. They are watching as multiple of their key players from the 2026 season head to new teams for next season and beyond, while their front office hasn't made any productive moves.

They still have a handful of key players in free agency, including veteran slugger Eugenio Suárez. Suárez was the team's big addition at the end of last offseason, but he could be headed to a new home this winter.

MLB.com's Will Leitch recently listed Suárez as one of the veteran free agents with something left to prove. Leitch highlighted Suárez's eye-popping power as the biggest reason to still believe in him going forward.

Eugenio Suárez Has More Left in the Tank

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnatoi Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Suárez’s 2025 was a power explosion when he clubbed 49 home runs, reaching that number for the second time in his career but first since 2019," Leitch wrote. "That was such a high total that despite taking a sizable step back this year, he still went deep 26 times.

"Suárez’s reunion with Cincinnati wasn’t quite what the team was hoping for, but he is still the sort of power bat that is difficult to find, even if it can come with some lengthy slumps, copious strikeouts and low on-base percentage. Any team looking for a thump in the DH spot can find it in Suárez, probably on a one-year deal. There’s a lot of low-risk, high-reward upside here."

Suárez struggled a bit in the first half of this year, but he turned it around in the second half. His slugging jumped quite a bit, and he flashed the ability to leave the yard at any time again. This trait makes him valuable to any organization as a designated hitter. The Reds should at least be willing to discuss another contract with the slugger, especially considering it will likely come for much less than the $15 million they paid him this year.

Suárez has a lot left to prove and a lot left in the tank. He might not be the best defender at third base, but he flashed the leather a good bit when given the opportunity last season. He should land a solid one-year deal this offseason, but it's unclear where he might land in free agency.

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