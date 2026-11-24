The Cincinnati Reds need to make all the right moves this offseason if they want to turn their team around. They can't afford to whiff very many times on free agents, trades, or anything else going on this offseason. Yet they've already missed big a few times.

Emilio Pagán left Cincinnati and went to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year deal. That's a huge whiff for the Reds, especially considering the contract he agreed to was nearly the same price as the Reds' deal that Pagán opted out of. They also recently lost reliever Sam Moll to free agency.

MLB reporter Jon Heyman recently reported that the Chicago Cubs agreed to a minor league deal with Moll. This is a deal that the Reds could have afforded.

Sam Moll Lands New Deal With the Cubs

Aug 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll (50) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Lefty reliever Sam Moll to the Cubs. Minors deal with MLB camp invite. Made 65 appearances for the Reds in 2026," Heyman wrote in a post to X on Tuesday.

The Reds cannot afford to lose a player like Moll on a minor league deal. Minor league deals are affordable for every team in the league. It's the ultimate low-risk, high-reward move, especially considering how reliable Moll has been for the Reds in the past.

This year, Moll struggled a bit at times, but he was still a solid lefty-killer in the Reds' bullpen. He might not be the type of arm that could be a closer, but his role as a lefty specialist for Cincinnati was valuable. If the Cubs had signed him to a big-league deal with some solid guaranteed money, then the Reds wouldn't have missed out on much. But a minor league deal is affordable.

The fact that Cincinnati's bullpen was one of the worst units in the league last season, with questionable left-handed options, makes this move look even worse. Brock Burke is also a free agent right now, but he's even better than Moll. If Cincinnati is able to bring Burke back to the Queen City, this move won't look as bad. But I wouldn't hold my breath about that. Cincinnati is notoriously cheap, and Burke could land a decent contract in free agency.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.