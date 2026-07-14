Eugenio Suarez is Finally Doing What He Was Brought Back to Do for the Reds

It's no secret that Eugenio Suarez's return to the Cincinnati Reds has been a disappointment. The Reds expected Suarez to bring the needed power they were missing during their 2025 postseason run, and while it has taken a bit to get going, things are trending in the right direction for Geno.

On the season, his numbers aren't necessarily giving confidence with a slash line of .208/.235/.388 with 11 home runs and 35 RBI. We do need to acknowledge he missed a few weeks on the IL during the season, which may have contributed to his slow start, but he is finally doing what the team has needed him to do.

In Suarez's last seven games, he has an OPS of .906 with three homers, four RBI, and four walks. We know his batting average and on-base percentage will never be pretty, but the power stroke looks to be coming back, including two home runs this past weekend vs. the Chicago Cubs. I'm sure he is looking forward to heading to Coors Field in the first series after the All-Star Break to keep this streak going vs the Rockies.

While he has gone back and forth when he has been available this season between the designated hitter role and the primary third basemen after Ke'Bryan Hayes's injury, his role on this team likely has not been what he expected when returning to the team in free agency, but he has been a team player and has been the veteran the young core needs.

As we approach the trade deadline, the big question is, will this reunion be short-lived? Postseason contenders will want to find power to add to their lineup, and Suarez might be a player those teams will consider. While his numbers haven't matched what many expected after a 49-home run season with the Diamondbacks and Mariners in 2025, he still has the type of power that can catch fire at any moment. For teams willing to take the risk, that upside alone could make him worth a look.

Although he is a fan favorite, the harsh reality for Reds fans might be that this could be the end of his time in Cincinnati, but the Reds also have the ability to keep him if they so desire. Suarez's contract has a mutual option for the 2027 season, if there is one, so the Reds can keep him around to see if he can help them potentially make a run in the next season and maybe find his way back to being the guy the team wants and needs.

Despite the frustrating season for the Reds, Suarez is a guy that the fanbase will always root for. Here's to hoping that he can give them the reward they are hoping for the remainder of the year.