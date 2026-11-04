Former Cincinnati Reds First-Round Pick Elects Free Agency

The Cincinnati Reds have officially parted ways with one of their former first-round draft picks.

As reported by @HeyGingersaurus on X, former Reds first-round pick Austin Hendrick has elected free agency, bringing his disappointing run with the organization to an end.

The Reds selected Hendrick with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of West Allegheny High School in Pennsylvania. At the time, Hendrick was viewed as a promising young outfielder with plenty of raw power and the potential to develop into an impact bat at the big-league level.

It's important to remember just how difficult the 2020 MLB Draft was for teams around the league. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the baseball season, leaving organizations with fewer opportunities to scout players.

That was especially true for high school players like Hendrick, who didn't get the opportunity to play his senior season. The Reds took a risk on his potential, hoping his impressive power would eventually translate to success at the professional level.

Unfortunately, that never happened.

Austin Hendrick Never Lived Up to Expectations With the Reds

Hendrick struggled to find consistency throughout his minor league career, particularly when it came to making contact.

In 627 career minor league games, Hendrick slashed just .211/.293/.366 with 84 home runs, 290 RBIs and 867 strikeouts. While the power occasionally showed up, the strikeout numbers were a major concern throughout his time in the organization.

His struggles became even more noticeable as he advanced through the system.

During the 2024 season with Double-A Chattanooga, Hendrick hit just .188 with 11 home runs and a .531 OPS across 121 games. He showed some improvement in 2025, hitting .246 with 14 home runs, but it wasn't enough to completely turn things around.

In 2026, Hendrick split time between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville, hitting .212 with 17 home runs, 63 RBIs and a .650 OPS in 116 games.

His struggles at Triple-A were particularly disappointing. In 58 games with Louisville, Hendrick hit just .180 with seven home runs and a .566 OPS.

At 25 years old, Hendrick has yet to make his Major League debut, and it became increasingly difficult to envision him having a future with the Reds.

There's no question that Hendrick's career with Cincinnati was a disappointment, especially considering where he was selected in the draft.

However, that doesn't mean his baseball career is over.

Sometimes a change of scenery can make a difference for a player. Hendrick still has some power in his bat, and perhaps another organization can help him make the adjustments necessary to become a more consistent hitter.

It's unfortunate things didn't work out with the Reds, but hopefully Hendrick can find success elsewhere. We wish him nothing but the best as he looks for a fresh start with another organization.