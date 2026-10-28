MLB Insider Names Outfield Slugger Best Fit for Cincinnati Reds in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Reds have lots of needs this offseason, but their biggest need could be outfield help. Last season, the Reds got very little production out of their outfielders.

TJ Friedl had the worst season of his career. Will Benson was sent to Triple-A Louisville and later designated for assignment. Noevli Marte was sent to Triple-A Louisville multiple times before ending the season there.

The outfield simply wasn't good enough.

MLB Insder Thinks There is a Perfect Fit

Aug 5, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Taylor Ward (27) runs towards first base after hitting a single against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Jim Bowden ranked his top 40 free agents and included where each player would fit best.

Bowden suggested that the Reds were one of the best fits for outfielder Taylor Ward.

"In 2025, Ward had the best season of his career with the Los Angeles Angels in terms of power, hitting 36 homers," Bowden wrote. "He was traded to the Orioles in the offseason for starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. However, Ward couldn’t bring his power to Baltimore. Instead, he hit just .225 with only seven homers in 410 at-bats — although he did post an impressive .383 OBP. He was traded to the Mariners at the deadline and not only continued not to hit for power, but also was no longer an on-base threat. He hit just .125 with a .238 OBP in 32 games for Seattle."

"Was he hurt? Or did he feel the pressure of his free-agent walk year? Either way, his stock has dropped, and he’ll probably have to sign a one-year, prove-it deal."

Could be a Good Deal

Aug 5, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Taylor Ward (27) reacts to hitting a single during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no denying that 2026 was a strange season for Ward. After having an OPS of .792 in 2025, Ward had a .740 OPS with the Orioles through the first half of the season. However, he was then traded to the Mariners and slashed just .125/.238/.148 with one extra-base hit with Seattle.

It certainly feels like something must have been going on with Ward. A year after hitting 36 home runs, he hit just seven in 2026.

If the Reds could sign Ward to a one-year prove it deal, it could make a lot of sense.

Bowden projects Ward to sign for one year, $10 million. If the Reds could land Ward at that number, it would feel like a no-brainer.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Follow me on X at @RedsDaily4 for more.



Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.



