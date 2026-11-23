The Reds will not be reuniting with left-hander Brent Suter this offseason after the 37-year-old signed with the New York Yankees on a one-year deal worth $4 million. The news was reported by Jeff Passan on social media. Suter pitched for both the Angels and Braves in 2026 with a 3.36 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

The Reds will need to explore more in the free agent market to look for bullpen help as they look to retool what was one of the worst bullpens in baseball last season.

The Reds Desperately Need Bullpen Help For 2027

Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter (31) shows his dancing skills after the Reds clinched a playoff spot after the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suter may not be one of the hottest commodities when it comes to helping rebuild the Reds bullpen, but the Reds are in need of at least one left-handed reliever. Suter pitched for the Reds in 2024 and 2025. His best season for the Reds was in 2024 when he was a 1.4 bWAR pitcher, pitching in 47 games with a 3.15 ERA, 50 strikeouts, and just 12 walks in 65 2/3 innings.

One aspect of Suter's time with the Reds was his ability to pitch multiple innings when a starter was knocked out of a game early or if the game got out of hand early. The large majority of his outings that season were more than one inning of work; 29 of his 47 games were multiple innings. That is something that the Reds did not have last season.

Potentially Losing Brock Burke in Free Agency Makes Bullpen Rebuild Difficult

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke (49) resets on the mound after a Jackson Merrill double in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. The Reds won, 4-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for the Reds' bullpen at this point in the offseason, the team does not have a left-handed reliever on the 40-man roster. Brock Burke was the only lefty on the active roster for the final month of the season after Sam Moll was released and Caleb Ferguson was traded at the trade deadline.

Burke was the Reds’ best and most consistent reliever last season, leading the team in innings with 74 1/3. He pitched in 77 games with a 2.30 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. He is currently a free agent. Tejay Antone is the only reliever on the active roster who had an ERA under 4.00 last season.

The Reds will need to explore other options for left-handed bullpen arms. The current left-handed free agent class is headlined by former Padres reliever Adrian Morejon; he is expected to get a significant contract and is more than likely out of the Reds’ budget. Other left-handed relievers include Sean Newcomb, Steven Okert, Tyler Alexander, and Gregory Soto.

The bullpen in 2026 ranked near the bottom of all statistical categories in 2026, with the most glaring moment occurring in early May against the Pittsburgh Pirates when the Reds walked seven consecutive batters. They need a lot more than bullpen help to fix a Reds roster that also finished near the bottom of the league in almost every offensive category, but strengthening the bullpen is a start as they look to rebound from a 75-win season after reaching the postseason in 2025.