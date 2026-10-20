Former Reds Second Round Pick Shines Again in Arizona Fall League Start

It was yet another impressive outing for former Cincinnati Reds second-round draft pick Luke Holman on Tuesday in the Arizona Fall League.

Holman did not give up a run over four innings of work. He gave up two hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out five. The right-hander threw 34 of his 52 pitches for strikes.

The 23-year-old has made three starts for Peoria this fall and has given up just a single run on four hits, while striking out 15. Another encouraging sign in that Holman has only surrendered one free pass.

Since being drafted by the Reds in 2024, Holman has made just six starts for the organization after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

"Holman was one of the better pitchers in the SEC in 2024 despite relatively modest stuff," Baseball America wrote. "He sat 91-93 mph in college, and was a tick below that in his brief pro debut. But he gets results because of the above-average riding life of his average fastball. He has mixed in an above-average slider and fringe-average changeup and curveball. He showed average control pre-injury."

He is Cincinnati's No. 25-ranked prospect, according to Baseball America. If Holman can stay healthy, he could play a big role in Cincinnati's future.

Other Arizona Fall League Updates

Reds prospect Carter Graham played part of the 2025 season for the Daytona Tortugas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carter Graham played third base and went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk on Monday. Graham has struggled thus far in the AFL, hitting just .148 with an OPS of .602.

Yerlin Confidan played both left field and right field on Monday. The outfielder finished 1-for-5 with an RBI and three strikeouts. Confidan is hitting .250 with an OPS of .814.

Carlos Sanchez got the start at shortstop and went 0-5 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Sanchez is hitting .212 with an OPS of .744.

Cody Adcock picked up his second hold of the fall when he tossed a scoreless fifth inning. He did not give up a hit, walked a batter, and added a strikeout. Adcock has an ERA of 4.15 this fall.

Victor Diaz struck out two in his scoreless inning of work and lowered his ERA to 1.93. He walked a batter, but did not give up a hit.

The Javelinas won 5-0 and improved to 6-7 on the season.

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