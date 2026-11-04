Former Yankees Reliever Could Be a Bullpen Option for the Cincinnati Reds

After losing Emilio Pagan and Pierce Johnson, the Cincinnati Reds are looking for bullpen options.

Even if the Reds brought those two back, they would still need more options who can come in and record outs. A free agent who could catch the Reds' eye is former New York Yankee Ryan Yarbrough.

Yarbrough will enter his 10th MLB season in 2027. He is coming off a season with the Yankees in which they advanced to the American League Division Series before losing to his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays. In 2026, he had a solid season with 63 innings, sporting a 1.216 WHIP.

Other than Brock Burke, the Reds are missing another lefty out of the pen. They lost Brent Suter last off-season and moved on from Sam Moll during the 2026 season. Burke also led the majors in appearances last season. If the Reds can add another lefty to pair with Burke, the added depth could help both pitchers out through the season.

Why He Fits

Sep 25, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (33) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yarbrough's profile fits the needs of many big-league clubs. He's elite at creating soft contact as a left-handed pitcher. In 2026, he was in the 100th percentile in hard-hit% and average exit velocity, and the 96th percentile in Barrel percentage.

A crafty left-handed veteran who has seen it all can help. He also has experience pitching in hitter-friendly ballparks like Yankee Stadium and Tropicana Field, so he can adjust his attack to where he is pitching.

There are concerns about Yarbrough, too. His fastball averaged 87.1 MPH last season, which was in the first percentile; he has a rough groundball rate in the 12th percentile. Yarbrough isn't taking the hill to strike out the side; he's there to inherit runners and force double plays.

Even with the profile I just listed, he is likely going to be one of the cheaper options for the Reds as well. Spotrac estimates Yarbrough at an AAV of $2.6 million, and as I discussed with Ryan Mountcastle, as a hitter, this is one of the Reds' favorite types of options. Sign him cheaply to a one-year deal, and depending on how the season is going, the Reds can decide whether to hold onto him to chase a postseason berth or trade him to a contender if he is worthy of being a trade deadline candidate.

Given the Reds' past, they are the ultimate bargain-hunting team every off-season. The Reds can target Yarbrough in hopes of helping them win games without breaking the bank.