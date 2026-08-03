Four Players the Reds Should Absolutely Trade Today

It's officially Trade Deadline day. The Cincinnati Reds are 53-58 on the season and have just a 2.2% chance to make the playoffs, according to Fangraphs.

With that being said, the Reds should be sellers and look to 2027 and beyond.

Here are four players they should absolutely trade by today's deadline:

Brady Singer

Jul 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting pitching is always in high demand around the deadline. While rental pitchers have not gone for much so far this season, the Reds need to try to get what they can for Singer. He's a starter who takes the mound every five days and has pitched really well since the start of June.

In June, Singer had an ERA of 3.08 and in July, he had an ERA of 2.37.

Singer will definitely have suitors and the Reds need to take advantage of that with his contract expiring at the end of this year.

Tyler Stephenson

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Stephenson has been on an absolute tear at the plate. Since June 21, he has a wRC+ of 177 and is slashing .353/.433/.600 with 13 extra-base hits, including four home runs.

Stephenson, like Singer, is also on an expiring deal. He is one of the best catchers available on the market and the Reds need to capitalize on that. If they want him back in 2027, which I think they should, they can still sign him back in the offseason. While that rarely happens, it doesn't mean it can't.

Stephenson is one of the bigger assets they have that they might realistically move. Holding onto him would be a mistake.

Brock Burke

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brock Burke (49) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds acquired Brock Burke in the Gavin Lux trade during the offseason. Burke has been fantastic for the Reds this season. In 56 games, Burke has an ERA of 2.52 and has been one of Cincinnati's most reliable relievers.

While rental relievers often don't go for a ton, if the Reds don't plan to resign him, they should move him and hope to hit on a prospect or two.

Nathaniel Lowe

Aug 2, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) scores on a RBI double hit by outfielder Dane Myers (not pictured) in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds brought in Nathaniel Lowe on a minor league deal in Spring Training. He made the team and has been a fantastic addition to the team.

In 251 plate appearances against right-handed pitchers, Lowe is slashing .286/.363/.522 with 29 extra-base hits, including 12 home runs.

If the Reds can get anything in return for Lowe, it would be a huge win after signing him to a minor league deal.

While it's never fun to see your team sell at the trade deadline, it's the right move for the future, especially when the odds of reaching the postseason sit at just 2%.