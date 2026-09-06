Four Reds Prospects Who Could Continue Development at the Arizona Fall League

The Arizona Fall League is an opportunity for aspiring big-leaguers to continue their development after the affiliate season is over. Here are four Cincinnati Reds Minor Leaguers who could use the AFL to improve their game.

The purpose of the AFL

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, the Reds sent prospects Alfredo Duno, Cam Collier, and Trevor Kuncl to Arizona. Duno was coming off winning the 2025 Florida State League MVP award. So, the Reds used the AFL to continue to build on a great season for their top catching prospect. Duno really used his time well to help improve his game and earned a couple more awards.

The Fall League is also a great place for players who were injured for a big chunk of the season to get more playing time. For example, Cam Collier was injured in Spring Training in March 2025 and did not make an appearance in affiliate ball until June. Collier suited up for 22 games in the AFL, slashing .221/ .368 with an OPS of .693. Here are four prospects who could play in this year's Arizona Fall League.

Carter Graham, First Basemen

Aug 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A detailed view of the Cincinnati Reds jersey logo during the ninth inning of the game between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Carter Graham was taken in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft, and he has really taken off this year. Between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga, he has hit 28 home runs and 90 RBIs. He is also slashing .297/ .417 and has an OPS of .979. He is a good candidate to continue his fantastic season in Arizona if he hopes to be assigned to Triple-A in 2027.

Bernard Moon, Infielder

Daytona Tortugas' Bernard Moon (12) catches the ball and gets an out during the game against Lakeland Flying Tigers at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Sunday, Sept.14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moon is an interesting case. He is in his second full season in Low-A Daytona and looked like he could have been promoted with the strong start to his 2026 campaign. In April, he hit .274 with 4 home runs and 22 RBIs. Since then, he has struggled a bit and is now back at the Complex in Goodyear, Arizona. Hopefully, with a good showing in the AFL, he could be looking at a High-A Dayton assignment in 2027.

Kien Vu, Outfielder

Daytona Tortugas’ Kien Vu (37) catches the ball in the outfield and gets an out during the game against Lakeland Flying Tigers ,Sunday, Sept.14, 2025 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kien Vu is the 2025 9th-round pick out of Arizona State University. He has had a rapid rise through the Reds Organization, starting in Low-A in 2025, then jumping to High-A this year and getting promoted again to Double-A in June. But Vu has struggled since making the jump to Double-A. Perhaps playing in the AFL could help him make some necessary improvements during the offseason.

Carson Spiers, Right Handed Pitcher

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Carson Spiers (68) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spiers is another interesting case. He just was activated off of the 60-Day IL at the end of August. Spiers missed almost all of last season after suffering a shoulder injury and later undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old made his major league debut for the Reds in 2024 and is currently on a minor league deal. He could use a trip to Arizona to help continue his comeback to the majors.

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