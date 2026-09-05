Reds Director of Player Development has Compelling Comments About Top Prospect

Cincinnati Reds' top Prospect Alfredo Duno was on the Injured List last month, but fans should not be concerned one bit after comments from the Director of Player Development.

Duno's Injury Stint

Alfredo Duno left a game early on July 29th after trying to beat out an infield hit. This is the first time Duno has missed a significant stretch of time since 2024. Duno spent time in Arizona to rehab his hamstring, and Director of Player Development Jeremy Farrell had some thoughts on the Reds' top Prospect.

“He worked really hard in Arizona to take care of the lower-body injury he had," Farrell told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I saw him last weekend, and he looked physically strong, in good shape, and he came back with a ton of energy -- not only at the plate but also behind the plate. He’s in a good spot right now.” This is very encouraging since Duno has missed nearly a month before returning to the Chattanooga lineup on August 26th.



"He’s continued to improve upon some of the offensive strengths he’s shown so far through the A-ball levels," continued Farrell, "Controlling the strike zone, continuing to take his walks, and he’s cut down some of the strikeouts in Double-A, even while facing better competition.” Since returning to Chattanooga, Duno has hit .423 with two doubles and four RBIs in seven games. Pretty encouraging stuff so far.

The Plan Going Forward for Duno

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Alfredo Duno spent his offseason playing in the Arizona Fall League. While in Arizona, Duno made waves with his performances by making the Arizona Fall Stars Game. He made a bunch of headlines after his three-home-run game in the AFL semifinal game, which earned him Player of the Week honors. Oh, by the way, he did all of this when he was 19 years old. The plan for Duno in 2026 is going to be different.

".....from a player development perspective, he continues to work on his craft, and he’s showing signs of improvement day over day, week over week, month over month," Farrell said. “We’ll send him into the off-season with a plan to continue to work off the field but also try to integrate some of those things on the field if he does play winter ball.”

It sounds like Duno could play winter ball in his home country of Venezuela to get more reps. This offseason could be a big one for Duno's path to the majors. It remains to be seen if he could factor into Cincinnati's big-league plans in 2027, but it is possible.

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