From Contenders to Bottom Feeders: Reds' Collapse Continues

Just seven weeks ago, the Cincinnati Reds looked like one of the best stories in baseball. They were 20-11 on April 30 and looked like they could make a legitimate run in the National League. Since then, everything has gone wrong. Following Tuesday night's loss, the Reds have gone 17-31 since May 1, the worst record in Major League Baseball during that span. They've fallen from nine games over .500 to 37-42, turning what once looked like a promising season into an absolute disaster.

After the Reds fell to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, they fell to an astonishing 2-16 against the National League Central Division this year.

After the game, Reds manager Terry Francona was asked what the Reds can do better to compete with the Brewers, who have dominated them over the years.

"Well, I mean, win is the easy one," Francona said. "I think it's too blanket of a statement. Every game is different and I always feel that way. They're a very good team and they're hard to beat because they challenge you in so many ways. We just have to be more consistent in a number of areas."

Rhett Lowder gave up three runs in the loss over 5 /3 innings. He said the team needs to stick together and there are still plenty of games left to turn it around.

"Yeah, it's tough," Lowder said. "We just got to keep playing and playing hard, staying in it like we did tonight, one of them will go our way. But ultimately, we can't feel sorry for ourselves for this stretch because good baseball could be right around the corner. We just have to keep showing up every single day and playing hard. Never give up."

"That is how I see every outing and that is how we should approach it as a team. Get punched in the face, you just have to get back up. There are way too many games to just give up."

The Reds are off on Thursday, but will head to Pittsburgh for a three-game series over the weekend before playing the Brewers for four more games. It feels like a crucial seven games. If it goes poorly, the season could be all but over and changes might have to be made.

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