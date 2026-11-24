The Cincinnati Reds have plenty of holes to fill this offseason, and while improving the offense should be their biggest priority, they also need to address their starting rotation.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Guardians agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract with left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic, according Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

That's a pretty good deal for a pitcher who has been really effective when healthy over the last three seasons.

Bubic went 4-2 with a 3.76 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, and 56 strikeouts in 55 innings between the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2026.

The left-hander was even better in 2025, earning his first All-Star selection after posting a 2.55 ERA with 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings. In 2024, he posted a 2.67 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings out of Kansas City's bullpen.

Over the last three seasons, Bubic has posted a 2.90 ERA with 211 strikeouts in 201 2/3 innings.

Injury Concerns?

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (40) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest concern with Bubic is his ability to stay healthy. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023 and has dealt with shoulder and elbow injuries over the last two seasons. However, at just 29 years old and on a one-year deal, the upside is worth the risk.

With Hunter Greene expected to miss the 2027 season, Brady Singer coming off a disappointing year, and Nick Lodolo's struggles to stay healthy throughout his career, the Reds could certainly use another quality starting pitcher.

There is also some value in Bubic's ability to pitch out of the bullpen if needed.

While $17.5 million is a significant amount of money for a team like the Reds, not having to commit multiple years to a pitcher with Bubic's upside makes this an appealing deal.

The Reds finished with one of the worst starting rotations in baseball last season. As encouraging as Chase Burns was, they need more talent around him.

It's unclear whether the Reds had any interest in Bubic, but these are the types of deals I'd like to see them explore this offseason. For a team coming off a 75-win season, simply hoping their current pitchers bounce back isn't enough.

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