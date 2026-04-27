How JJ Bleday Trusted the Process and Earned His Way Back to the Big Leagues

When JJ Bleday signed a one-year deal with the Reds in the offseason, he certainly didn't think he'd be starting the season in Triple-A Louisville. However, Will Benson had experience and the Reds knew what they had in him, and Nathaniel Lowe was an experienced bat who they would have lost to another team if he didn't make the Opening Day roster.

Instead of pouting, Bleday went down to Louisville and all he did was hit. In 24 games with Louisville, Bleday slashed .341/.462/.659 with 14 extra-base hits.

When Euguenio Suarez was placed on the injured list on Saturday, Bleday was called up. He wasn't in the lineup in Saturday's win, but got his chance on Sunday and delivered in a big way. Although the Reds lost, the outfielder slugged a ball deep over the right-center field seats to tie the game up at two in the fourth inning.

Reds manager Terry Francona loved seeing Bleday have a good day at the plate.

"Good, that was real good," Francona said. "We feel like he could help us. We just didn’t want him to have that last bench spot when we started the year because we wanted him to play."

Bleday's Process Back to the Big Leagues

Cincinnati Reds right fielder JJ Bleday (22) is embraced by teammates in the dugout after hitting a homer in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the game, Bleday talked about his process and what it's been like to get back to the big leagues.

"I was just doing my thing," Bleday told Mike Petgraglia. "I was kind of just letting everything take care of itself. I can't really control the mood and all of that, but it's been fun watching these guys perform and win ballgames. At the end of the day, that is what we are all here to do. It's a blessing being up here.

Bleday tried to change his swing in 2025, but saw his performance go backwards. He reverted back to his old swing and started seeing success in the second half of last season, which has carried over to Spring Training and the 2026 season. He's said trusting the process has been key to his success.

"Just compete. Treat every day completely separate from the others. Really hone in on my approach and work on that aspect so when you do get the call, you have an idea on what you want to do against certain guys in certain situations."

Bleday said he's proud of the way he's handled everything.

"You just have to use that experience. You can't let it get to you. You've got to be patient and go about your business the right way. I was proud of how I handled that and let everything play out."

It will be interesting to see if Rece Hinds continues to get most of the time in right field or if Bleday will start seeing more playing time. Regardless, it's good to see Bleday back in the majors and see him have success in his first game back.