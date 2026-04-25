Veteran Slugger Headed to Injured List in Tough Loss for Reds Offense

While the Cincinnati Reds had an incredible comeback win on Friday night, Terry Francona shared some not-so-good injury news with the media after the game.

Eugenio Suarez, who was scratched from the lineup before the game, will head to the injured list with a low-grade oblique strain.

"So he was taking batting practice today and he felt his side," Francona said. "He took his last swing and me and Freddie were talking to him like, man, he didn't think it was anything. And we said, 'let's just get you looked at before we turn you loose.' And then when the doctor saw him, he was like, 'man, I don't know.' So we went and got an MRI and he's got a low-grade oblique."

"The hope is after possibly even 5-6 days, if symptoms are gone, we will get him imaged again and then start to build him back up, but he's going to be an IL."

Suarez signed a one-year deal with the Reds this offseason and has gotten off to a slow start offensively. In 25 games, the slugger is slashing .231/300/.363 with six extra-base hits.

JJ Bleday Likely Option to Get Called Up

Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday (22) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Suarez is not an outfielder and Bleday is, it seems like Bleday is likely on his way to Cincinnati. The outfielder was pulled from Friday night's game with Triple-A Louisville in the sixth inning. Bleday played the field, caught a ball for the third and final out, before being pinch-hit for in the top half of the next inning.

The Reds signed Bleday to a one-year deal in the offseason. He had a fantastic spring, but Will Benson and Nathaniel Lowe took the final two roster spots.

Since being sent down, all Bleday has done has hit. In 23 games with Louisville, Bleday is slashing .345/.461/.667 with 14 extra-base hits.

Bleday spoke in the offseason about how he tried to change his swing in 2025, and it simply didn't work. He's since gone back to his old swing and he's seen positive results.

“I’m trying to be more fluid and less stoppy," Bleday told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I’m kind of going back to how I was moving in 2024, and I feel it’s really paid off so far. I’m hitting the ball hard. I feel like I’ve never hit the ball this hard in my career. It feels good. I’m fluid to the zone.”

With Suarez out, Nathaniel Lowe is the obvious candidate to see a big uptick in playing time. He's been playing better and better and hit a two-run walk-off home run against the Tigers on Friday night.