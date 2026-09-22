How the Cincinnati Reds' 2026 Season Went Wrong Before It Even Began

Higher expectations were set going into this season for the Cincinnati Reds. They came fresh off their first playoff appearance in a full 162-game schedule since 2013. After a promising 20-11 start through April, everything that could go wrong went wrong.

Players who were expected to take a step forward in their development failed to do so, causing the Reds to have the third-worst record in the National League going into the final week of the season. A failed bullpen rebuild and injuries to key players were equally important to why the Reds failed to reach the postseason for a second consecutive season, leaving the future of the team in doubt.

From Schwarber Sweepstakes To Suarez Experiment

Sep 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a single to drive in two runs against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds were heavily linked to Kyle Schwarber during the 2025 offseason. The rumors gave the fanbase optimism that ownership could pony up some cash to make a major splash in free agency. After two failed free agency signings of Mike Moustakas and Jeimer Candelario, leaving the Reds a total of $44.5 million in dead money between both contracts, It looked like the Castellini's, Nick Krall, and company could avenge their mistakes in handing out larger contracts.

Unfortunately, after Schwarber opted to return to Philadelphia, the Reds decided not to use the money they could have spent on the Middletown native to sign any other notable free agents like Pete Alonso or a series of smaller moves to equate to that salary. Instead, the Reds brought back a familiar face in Eugenio Suarez, who was fresh off a 49-home-run season in 2025. He signed for $15 million for one year with a mutual option for 2027, mostly because teams were wary of how he performed in the second half of last season and didn't want to give the 35-year-old a long-term deal.

Suarez struggled for the Reds; he spent a month on the injured list in May and, while the home run total is close to what was expected at 24, his batting average and OPS are among the lowest of his career, batting just .209 with a .728 OPS. Looking at Schwarber's numbers this season, a .234 average, 45 home runs, and an .834 OPS, it's clear who had the better season. It will be a surprise if the Reds agree to pick up their end of Suarez's mutual option this offseason, but stranger things have happened with this franchise.

TJ Friedl, Matt McLain, Noelvi Marte and Ke'Bryan Hayes Severely Underperformed

Cincinnati Reds left fielder TJ Friedl (29) walks off after striking out at the bottom third inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds had six hitters bat .215 or lower with 200 or more plate appearances. Four of those players were TJ Friedl, Matt McLain, Noelvi Marte, and Ke'Bryan Hayes. For Hayes, his batting average is nearly 100 points lower than his previous career low in 2024, slashing .145/.200/.232. The 29-year-old also had his second-worst defensive season in terms of fielding percentage (.978). The Reds traded for Hayes at the trade deadline in 2025 and are on the hook for $30 million guaranteed, with a $12 million club option for 2030.

Friedl's story is more of an issue of an aging outfielder who was never the most athletic player to begin with, as injuries started to catch up with him from previous years. Friedl slashed just .172/.255/.255 and was designated for assignment on September 20.

McLain has yet to show any signs of being the player he showed signs of being in 2023. Yes, he missed the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery, but it's been two years since, and his offensive numbers have declined in each of the last two seasons. His defense is the only valuable aspect of his game, and he's still a -0.2 WAR player this season. As for Marte, it seems as if his biggest issue was effort and urgency. He was chasing out of the strike zone over 40 percent of the time, and Manager Terry Francona seemingly called him out on that when he was sent back to Triple-A on August 18.

“He has all of the tools to be an every day player,”Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “Saying that, when you’re playing every day, you have to find a way to help your team win. It’s not just getting hits. It’s playing the position. It’s being accountable for so many different things. He was having a tough time, by his own admission.”

Marte was a key player for the Reds in 2025. He had an OPS+ of 104 with a .263 average and 14 home runs. Defensively, he moved to right field towards the end of the season and played it well while learning on the job; his catch that robbed a potential home run against the Pirates with just three games left in the season effectively saved the season.

The Reds need their young talent to be better. For a team that has Elly De La Cruz playing at an MVP level, Chase Burns developing into one of the best starters in the league, and Sal Stewart looking to lock up the Rookie of the Year Award with a historic season, everyone else outside of those three players has not made a significant contribution.