Hunter Greene Receives the Players Trust Most Valuable Philanthropist for July

The Cincinnati Reds could use some good news, especially after Monday night's 8-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

All the talk surrounding this team has been about when do they start selling off pieces to begin another rebuild. While it has been a nightmare season, there have been some highlights to remember.

For instance, rookies Chase Burns and Sal Stewart were members of the National League All-Star team. If you're looking to have even more pride in the guys who give their all every night, starting pitcher Hunter Greene is adding more hardware to his collection. But this award is for Greene's off the field work.

A True Star

Jul 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The MLBPA shared on its official X account that Greene has won the Players Trust Most Valuable Philanthropist for July.

"I always promised myself that I would try to give back in a big way," Greene said. "Being able to have the support system that I had around me, is very special to have."

Time and time again, the Reds ace has shown up off the field for his community and continues to be a bright spot for this franchise.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) celebrates after closing out the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Friday, July 10, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Greene's 2026 campaign has not gone the way he hoped. The Reds ace missed the majority of the first half of the season. After a rocky first start against the Baltimore Orioles in his return. Greene has settled down and looks just like the dominant heat thrower he was before his injury.

Although injury has slowed down his 2026 season, Greene continues to be the best of the best when it comes to giving back to the next generation.

The grant he has received for the award is going towards Notre Dame High School and Chozen Grace. Greene shared details of the multi-day camp that he hosts, where campers are invited to his home to create a mentorship with the kids.

Jul 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not to harp on the doom and gloom that has been this season for the Reds, but seeing someone like Greene go through all the lows of this season, both as a team and personally, then give back his time to the community just shows the world-class talent he truly is.

Times like these put everything in perspective for a fan base that is frustrated. While it can be easy to share disdain for how the team plays, just remember these players are humans just like the rest of us, who want to give back to those who need it.