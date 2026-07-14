Cincinnati Reds Might Have the Best Starting Pitching Duo in MLB

The Cincinnati Reds suffered their first hiccup of the season when Hunter Greene underwent elbow surgery during spring training to remove bone spurs in his pitching elbow. This injury kept Greene out through the first half of the year as Reds fans seemingly forgot how incredible Greene has been for the Reds when he's been healthy.

Greene has since returned to the mound for the Reds. In his first start back, he struggled quite a bit. But in his second start of the season, Greene reminded everybody that he was still one of the best pitchers in the game.

Hunter Greene is One of MLB's Best Pitchers

Jul 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) prepares to pitch in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After allowing eight earned runs in less than four innings against the Baltimore Orioles in his first start, Greene fired seven shutout innings with 12 strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs to get his season back on track.

Greene had everything working for him. His triple-digit fastball was electric throughout the game. He was able to generate whiffs with his slider while throwing a few dominant splitters throughout the outing. Overall, it was an incredible performance from one of the league's best pitchers.

Greene has been one of the league's best for a few years, whenever he's healthy. His health has been a bit worrisome at times, but as of now, he's healthy and looks to be back to his dominant form.

But he's not the only potential ace on the Reds roster.

Chase Burns Has Been One of MLB's Best Pitchers This Season, Too

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches in the first inning between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Greene recently shared some praise for Reds flamethrower Chase Burns after Burns was selected to the All-Star Game.

"He's extremely mature as a pitcher," Greene said. "He's done such a good job navigating everything. He's transitioned very well at this level. Especially not having the workload in the Minor Leagues, where he's thrown 150, 180-plus innings. He hasn't been able to do that. He trusts himself. I'm happy for him. Definitely not going to be his last All-Star [Game]."

Burns has been one of the best pitchers in the game this season. Across 18 starts and 102 2/3 innings, Burns is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and has amassed 118 strikeouts. He's only surrendered 77 hits in that time frame while posting an elite whiff percentage, chase rate, and zone contact rate.

This duo of pitchers could anchor the Reds for the next few years. When they're both healthy and at their best, the Reds will be very difficult to beat in a three-game series.

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