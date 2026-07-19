Reds Struck Gold: Chase Burns $105 Million Contract Details Revealed

The Cincinnati Reds haven't had the best year this season. They're under .500 coming out of the All-Star break, and they only have a handful of players on the roster to be excited about.

While the season hasn't been great for the Reds, the front office gave the fans something to be happy about this week when they opted to sign the team's ace, Chase Burns, to a seven-year, $105 million deal. This deal will buy out two years of Burns' free agency and keep him in Cincinnati through the 2033 season.

Chase Burns' New Contract Details Revealed

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, Burns put pen to paper for this massive contract extension. Shortly after, the official details came out about the contract.

Burns received a $2 million signing bonus and will be paid $2.5 million next season. His salary will jump to $8 million in 2028 before climbing to $12.5 million in 2029, $15 million in 2030, $17 million in 2031, $23 million in 2032, and $25 million in 2033.

This seems like a very team-friendly deal for the Reds. For Burns, it provides him with a lot of security in case of injuries. With Burns, he's at risk of injury because of his high velocity and spinny breaking ball. Having a guaranteed contract like this is a huge bonus for the Reds righty.

Hunter Greene's Contract Has Already Aged Well for the Reds

Jul 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) prepares to pitch in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds aren't strangers to this kind of contract with pitchers. In fact, Hunter Greene signed a six-year contract extension with the Reds a few years ago. Greene's deal is worth around half as much as Burns' deal, which speaks to how quickly the value in elite pitchers has risen.

Greene's deal has him being paid just over $8 million this season and just over $15 million next year. He'll earn $16.33 million in 2028 before the Reds have a $21 million option for the 2029 season.

Greene's contract is quickly becoming a steal for the Reds. When he's healthy, he's one of the better pitchers in the league, and he showed that down the stretch last season. If he can finish the season healthy, he could still be worth around $8 million to the Reds, despite missing half the year this season.

Having Burns and Greene under team control through the 2029 season is huge for the Reds.

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