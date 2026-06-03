On Wednesday, Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday received the honor of being named the National League Player of the Month.

In the month of May, Bleday had a .301 batting average, slugged .647, and had an OPS of 1.108, both being first in the senior circuit. Bleday is the first Reds player to be named the National League Player of the Month since future Hall of Famer Joey Votto in July of 2021.

This has been the start of what looks to be a breakout season for Bleday after playing his first season with the Miami Marlins, followed by his next three years with the Athletics during their transition from Oakland to Sacramento.

Going into 2026, Bleday's career high bWAR was 2.1 in 159 games with Oakland in 2023. He already has 1.5 bWAR after just over a month with the Reds. In 32 games this season, Bleday has a slash line of .291/.387/.632 with a 1.019 OPS. He has not registered enough plate appearances yet to qualify in the league leaders, but if he did, he would be the National League leader in both OPS and Slugging over Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who has a slugging percentage of .588 and a .937 OPS.

Looking past the back of the baseball card numbers shows how impressive Bleday has been. He is in the 96th percentile of Batting Run Value, and xwOBA, the 95th percentile in xSLG, and the 98th percentile in launch angle sweet spot. Those are just a few of the statistics he has excelled in during his short time with the Reds.

It's certainly possible he won't stay this hot all season, but this projects to be his career year so far, and has been quite the bargain for the Reds front office. Bleday was signed as a free agent a few days after Christmas in 2025 for $1.4M

Bleday recently dove deep into the adjustments he has made this season to improve his production, and become a consistent member of the Reds, who are searching for any productivity they can get from their group of outfielders.

As we get closer to the summer and the weather gets warmer, expect JJ Bleday to take full advantage of his home stadium. He may not continue to hit at this level the remainder of the season, but he is certainly the Reds' best outfielder this season and deserves all the recognition he is receiving for his production so far in 2026.

It was clear as Bleday who was gonna win NL Player of the Month@BledayJay pic.twitter.com/J8vbUnuuzo — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 3, 2026