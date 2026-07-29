Jose Franco Gives Concerning Update on Injury Suffered on Tuesday Night

The Cincinnati Reds had a busy day at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday. After rain postponed the start of the team's series against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday turned into a doubleheader between the Ohio Rivals.

The first game on Tuesday ended in heartbreaking fashion for the Reds, as the Guardians picked up the 6-5 win. In the nightcap, the Reds would have a dramatic win of their own. Outfielder Dane Myers' unbelievable catch in the ninth inning saved the Reds in a 2-0 win.

Yes, it was a big win for the home crowd on Tuesday night, but not everything went the Reds' way. Pitcher Jose Franco, who was having an impressive night, had to exit the game early with right elbow discomfort.

Tough Break

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jose Franco (74) pitches in the seventh inning of the MLB baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After throwing a pitch in the top of the seventh, Franco immediately pointed toward the dugout for a trainer. A quick mound visit led to manager Terry Francona pulling the right-hander.

In a bullpen game, Franco carried the bulk of the workload. As his night was abruptly ended, Franco finished with 3.2 innings of work, striking out two and not allowing a single run.

After the game, Charlie Goldsmith got some comments from Franco and his interpreter, Tomas Vera, on the injury.

Vera relayed that Franco felt it was a little scary, and that the Reds pitcher felt a sharp pain in his elbow after a few pitches.

"I worked hard for this," Franco said when talking about earning his first MLB win of his career. A great night that has now turned depressing.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jose Franco (74) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers, Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was not how Franco envisioned his night going, but there's still plenty to be proud of. His performance helped lead the Reds to the victory, as did the rest of the bullpen.

A Huge Night

Jul 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone (70) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it was announced that Tuesday night's game would be a bullpen game, it's fair to say that many didn't have high hopes for the Reds picking up a victory.

On a day when Chase Burns loses a start while the bullpen bands together to win a shutout, sounds like something that not even the best Hollywood writers could come up with. However, that's exactly what went down.

As the trade deadline looms, it feels like the importance of every game has risen. One thing is for sure, this team is not going to lie down and wait for their fate. The Reds want to make things weird.