The Cincinnati Reds are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The 2026 season is nearing its end, and the team won't be participating in the postseason this October.

One year removed from a postseason appearance, the Reds were supposed to take the next step as an organization and actually be a team that could win a playoff series. Unfortunately, 2026 has been more of the same old Reds.

On the outside looking in, some members of the team shared their feelings with Charlie Goldsmith about how the 2026 season has gone. Reds catcher Jose Trevino's comments have already sent the folks on social media into a frenzy.

Not Losers

Sep 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) watches the ball after hitting a pop up foul ball in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There were guys playing through things that people don’t even know about, but they were out there,” Trevino told Goldsmith. “We’re not losers. I wouldn’t call us losers. We just lost, man. We played some good baseball. It wasn’t enough for us to get to where we wanted to go. It doesn’t mean we weren’t learning from it or we won’t be better for it. I expect that from our team.”

The Reds' catcher is of the belief that the team played good baseball this season, but that it wasn't good enough to be on the winning side.

This isn't a cram on Trevino take that I'm about to have. Honestly, him defending his team is exactly what you would want out of your teammate. But there's no way anyone believes that this team was playing good baseball for the majority of the season.

Plenty To Go Around

Sep 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If a player wants to say that guys were going through things that no one knows about, that's fine, and I'm sure Trevino was not revealing that in his comments as an excuse. But somewhere along the line, some blame has to be tossed around.

For this team, the blame starts at the top and goes all the way down to the bottom. One can blame the construction of this roster, one can blame the coaching of the team, and one can also blame the performance on the field.

Playing good ball doesn't end with your team battling for the second-worst record in the National League. It's great to see the passion from the guys who are frustrated with the way this season has gone.

There is something that Trevino and this fan base can agree on: everyone wants this season to be over as soon as possible.