Reds Catcher Jose Trevino’s Incredible Offseason Tradition Helps Explain Latest Honor

While we often talk about results on the field, it's important to recognize the players who are great off the field with fans and in the community.

On Monday, the Cincinnati Reds announced that catcher Jose Trevino was their 2026 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

The Roberto Clemente Award is an award given to the player who best represents the game through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Brent Suter was Cincinnati's 2025 nominee, but Mookie Betts took home the award.

Why Trevino Was Nominated

Sep 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) runs to first after hitting a RBI single in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevino has been with the Reds for just two seasons, but he's already known for how much he gives back to the city of Cincinnati. He also does plenty for his home state of Texas.

One area Trevino has made a particularly big impact is with children.

According to MLB.com, the Reds host a Make-A-Wish visitor before every Friday home game, and Trevino is consistently one of the first players to spend time with them.

Last season, when the Reds welcomed a young fan named Braxton, Trevino went well beyond simply meeting him. He ordered Braxton a personalized bat and catching gear and even had a locker set up directly next to his own in the Reds clubhouse.

MLB.com also noted that Trevino organized and funded a trip this year for a 15U baseball team from Texas to visit Cincinnati. The trip included flights and a hotel stay, along with the opportunity to attend a Reds game, tour the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum and watch the postgame fireworks from the field.

Giving back to his home state has been important to Trevino throughout his career. Every offseason since 2017, he has hosted a toy drive in Corpus Christi, Texas. And he doesn't exactly make a quiet entrance.

Trevino arrives by helicopter dressed as Santa Claus before handing out gifts to children in the community.

Those are just a few examples of why Trevino was selected as the Reds' 2026 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.

Trevino may have only been in Cincinnati for two seasons, but it hasn't taken him long to make a huge impact off the field.

You can vote for Trevino here.

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