Kirk Herbstreit Blasts Reds Organization After 13 Years of Frustration

Few national voices understand the frustration of Cincinnati Reds fans quite like ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

The Ohio native has long been open about his loyalty to the Reds, and during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Herbstreit delivered a brutally honest assessment of the franchise's current state. After watching another disappointing season slip away, he admitted he's already counting down the days until football season.

"Being a Reds fan, their season ended in late April," Herbstreit told McAfee. "They are done, done, done, done. I'm ready for NFL. When's the Hall of Fame Game? I've got to get to the Hall of Fame Game, and then I'm home free. Reds baseball is just a disaster, and it has been for 13 straight years. It just kills your summer."

The Reds have not won a postseason game since 2012 and they've not won a postseason series since 1995. That is 21 years since they've advanced in the postseason.

Herbstreit said his biggest problem is that he simply cares too much.

"Mid-May (contention) is a bonus. Mid-May would be huge," Herbstreit continued. "I'm a Columbus Blue Jackets fan. Cincinnati Reds fan. And it is hell. It is just a living hell. I follow it. I cheer. That's my problem is I care too much. I need to get to that stage where you just don't care anymore."

He's a fan just like the rest of us. Whether you agree with what he's saying or not, the Reds need to start winning soon. Otherwise, the organization risks losing even more of the fan base. After 13 years of disappointment, it's becoming harder and harder for fans to believe meaningful change is on the way.

Brady Singer Continues to Pitch Well Ahead of Trade Deadline

Jul 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Singer hasn't just turned his season around, but he's been one of the better pitchers in the National League over his last nine starts.

In those nine starts, he has an ERA of 2.92 in 52 1/3 innings to go along with 52 strikeouts over that time.

“I think he’s a good pitcher," manager Terry Francona said after Wednesday's win. "He got off to a tough start. He had the blister coming out of camp. He’s kind of found his stride. You’ve heard me tell you a million times, hitters find their level. So do pitchers.”

With the Reds most likely out of playoff contention and Singer on the last year of his deal, it feels likely that they'll trade him to a contender.

Singer is keeping it simple and just trying to do whatever he can to help his team win games.

“Just trying to get deep in the games," Singer said. "It started with first-pitch strikes, attacking the zone and trying to get some early contact. I enjoy getting deep in the game and trying to help out the bullpen as much as I can.”