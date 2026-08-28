Kirk Herbstreit Goes Off on Reds Organization Over Years of Underachieving

There is no denying it. It's been another disappointing season for the Cincinnati Reds. After making the postseason last year thanks to a Mets collapse, the Reds sit at 63-71 and in last place in the National League Central Division. They're 20 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

Earlier this week, college football analyst and diehard Reds fan Kirk Herbstreit made his feelings clear about the state of the organization.

"I grew up watching and listening to every Reds baseball game," Herbstreit said on The Pat McAfee Show. "I used to keep score of Reds baseball games. I am a diehard Reds baseball fan. And after 13 years of underachieving, I am always a fan, but I am so beyond pissed off with a lack of competitive fire from the organization."

"Look at the stands," Herbstreit continued. "I'm not the only one. Look at all the (empty) red seats at the home games. It is what it is. When I was growing up, Reds baseball was as proud as any professional organization there was in all of sports, not just baseball. They don't have that now. Hopefully they'll get it back one day. I'm still a fan. I just get disgusted with them."

Herbstreit is Correct

Jan 17, 2026; Miami Beach, Florida, USA; ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit at media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some Reds fans can be hard on Herbsreit for being so negative, he makes a lot of good points. This organization has not won a postseason game since 2012. They've not won a postseason series since 1995. Those numbers are hard to comprehend.

Reds fans deserve better, and the longer the losing continues, the more fans like Herbstreit the organization risks pushing away.

Reds Looking to Turn Things Around Against Cubs

The Cubs have had the Reds’ number this season, winning six of the first seven meetings between the two teams. Chicago swept a four-game series at Wrigley Field in May before taking two of three at Great American Ball Park just before the All-Star break.

Cincinnati had won the season series against Chicago in each of the previous three years, but that streak will come to an end this season.

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