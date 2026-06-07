Latest Reds Injury News Includes Updates on Two Important Bullpen Arms

The Reds' bullpen has been an absolute disaster lately and much of that is due to injuries. Brandon Williamson, Pierce Johnson, Graham Ashcraft, and Emilio Pagan are all on the injured list, which is causing relievers to pitch in roles they're not used to.

On Friday night, Reds broadcaster Jim Day provided an update on Johnson and Pagan.

"Well, Pierce Johnson is doing well," Day said. "He is set to throw up to about 150 feet on Sunday. If that goes well, he will throw his first bullpen on Tuesday."

The Reds signed Johnson in the offseason and he was off to a good start. Through 24 games, Johnson had an ERA of 3.27 with 20 strikeouts and eight walks in 22 innings pitched. Johnson is the type of reliever who can be trusted in virtually any situation, whether it's the sixth inning or the ninth. That's why his absence has been such a significant blow to the Reds' bullpen.

"For Emilio Pagan, he has a threshold that he has to meet as far as a number goes with his legs," Day continued. "He has yet to reach that number...He believes he is progressing well."

At the time of Pagan's injury, plenty of Reds fans were calling for him to be DFA'd because of his struggles this season. I think it's a classic lesson of be careful what you wish for. While Pagan has certainly struggled this season, he is much better than some of the guys the Reds have had to try to rely on lately.

After pitching in 70 games in 2025 with an ERA of 2.88, Pagan has a 6.43 ERA in 15 games this season.

Cincinnati's bullpen will get a big boost when the two of them return.

Reds Could Get Hunter Greene Back Before All-Star Break

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) watches live batting practice after his workout at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter Greene has missed the entire 2026 season after undergoing surgery to have bone chips and loose bodies removed from his elbow. On Saturday, Reds manager Terry Francona told the media that he is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session on Monday and if that goes well, he could start a minor league rehab appearance.

Francona was hopeful that Greene could make a couple of starts for the Reds before the All-Star break.

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