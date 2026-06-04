Latest Reds News Highlights Troubling Trend in Pitcher Development

Over the last two days, pitchers Lyon Richardson and Yunior Marte have both elected free agency instead of accepting their assignment to Triple-A Louisville.

While the Reds have been exceptional at developing first-round arms like Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder, their development of less talented arms.

Guys like Connor Phillips, Zach Maxwell, Luis Mey, and Lyon Richardson are all examples of pitchers who have yet to find their groove at the big league level.

Richardson was Cincinnati's No. 14-ranked prospect in 2024.

"It seems like the velocity gains Richardson was showing in bullpens have carried over into game action," MLB Pipeline wrote at the time. "The fastball averaged 96 mph a year ago and touched 99. Both his mid-80s slider and upper-70s curve are capable of missing bats, but he especially had trouble landing the slider for strikes. He sells his upper-80s changeup with good arm speed very well and that has become his best secondary offering, both missing bats and getting ground-ball outs with it."

For whatever reason, Richardson just was never able to put it all together with the Reds.

What Marte and Richardson Electing Free Agency Actually Means

Feb 17, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Yunior Marte (64) during media day in Goodyear, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Is losing Marte and Richardson a huge deal for the Reds? Probably not. However, it speaks volumes when it comes to what the duo thinks about Cincinnati's pitching devlopment.

If they felt like that could go down to Triple-A Louisville and continue to get better and work their way back, they like would have stayed in the organization. When it comes to Richardson, there is a chance he just wants a fresh start somewhere.

While Derek Johnson has been fantastic over much of his tenure as the Reds Director of Pitching, it's fair to start asking why some of these young relievers aren't developing the way they should be.

Two years ago, most people would have though Mey, Maxwell, and Phillips would be backend of the bullpen arms by now. Instead, the trio finds themselves constantly going back and fourth between Louisville and Cincinnati.

The Reds simply need more pitchers to step up. They need more arms coming up from the minors to not just reach the big leagues, but actually contribute. That hasn't happened nearly enough lately, and it's a big reason why the Reds have struggled since their 20-11 start. When injuries hit, there just hasn't been enough reliable depth ready to fill the void.

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