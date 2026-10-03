Projected Arbitration Salaries for Reds in 2027

It's everyone's favorite time of the year! Well, for a few fan bases at least. The Cincinnati Reds are on the outside looking in as October baseball begins.

That's a feeling that most fans of this franchise are numb to. Last season can now be considered a fluke postseason berth. After needing the Miami Marlins' assistance to gain the last Wild Card spot in 2025, the Reds were hoping to find that magic again this summer. Instead, all they have are a lot of questions that need to be answered.

It starts with the construction of the roster for next season. Free agency is going to be a very interesting time for this club. For now, let's take a closer look at the projected arbitration salaries for each member of the Reds heading into the offseason.

Arbitration

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matt Swartz of MLB Trade Rumors has compiled a list of each team's players who are arbitration eligible for the 2027 season. Here's the lineup for the Reds.

Tejay Antone (5.145): $1.5MM

Nick Lodolo (5.000): $5.7MM

Graham Ashcraft (4.130): $2.2MM

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tony Santillan (64) throws a pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026. The Dodgers won, 4-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tony Santillan (4.099): $2.5MM

Spencer Steer (4.035): $5.7MM

JJ Bleday (4.013): $4.8MM

Sep 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) fields a ground ball against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt McLain (3.140): $4MM

Brandon Williamson (3.139): $1.3MM

Andrew Abbott (3.119): $4.5MM

Sep 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) smiles as he comes off the field against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elly De La Cruz (3.118): $7.9MM

Oswaldo Cabrera(3.069): $1.1MM

Dane Myers (3.037): $1.5MM

Run It Back?

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking ahead, there are a few names on this list that could have an uncertain future with the franchise. One of the biggest names is starting pitcher Nick Lodolo.

Many believed Lodolo would be moved before the trade deadline this season. However, the Reds were shockingly quiet at the deadline. If the Reds and Lodolo avoid arbitration, it would be interesting to see if Lodolo's name is attached to trade rumors once again this winter.

Another name that stands out is second baseman Matt McLain. McLain will all but be a member of the Reds in 2027. It will be a big season for McLain, but how long will the leash be this season?

Sep 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A crochet plushie of Mr. Redlegs is seen in the seats among fans after the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is one of the most important offseasons in the franchise's history. Does that sound dramatic? Sure. But the feeling of hope is all but dead for this fan base.

Ownership seems fine running it back with everyone in the front office. However, will the same be said for the lineups on the diamond? It may feel like forever until Opening Day arrives, but the walls are going to close quickly in Cincinnati.