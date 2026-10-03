Projected Arbitration Salaries for Reds in 2027
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It's everyone's favorite time of the year! Well, for a few fan bases at least. The Cincinnati Reds are on the outside looking in as October baseball begins.
That's a feeling that most fans of this franchise are numb to. Last season can now be considered a fluke postseason berth. After needing the Miami Marlins' assistance to gain the last Wild Card spot in 2025, the Reds were hoping to find that magic again this summer. Instead, all they have are a lot of questions that need to be answered.
It starts with the construction of the roster for next season. Free agency is going to be a very interesting time for this club. For now, let's take a closer look at the projected arbitration salaries for each member of the Reds heading into the offseason.
Arbitration
Matt Swartz of MLB Trade Rumors has compiled a list of each team's players who are arbitration eligible for the 2027 season. Here's the lineup for the Reds.
Tejay Antone (5.145): $1.5MM
Nick Lodolo (5.000): $5.7MM
Graham Ashcraft (4.130): $2.2MM
Tony Santillan (4.099): $2.5MM
Spencer Steer (4.035): $5.7MM
JJ Bleday (4.013): $4.8MM
Matt McLain (3.140): $4MM
Brandon Williamson (3.139): $1.3MM
Andrew Abbott (3.119): $4.5MM
Elly De La Cruz (3.118): $7.9MM
Oswaldo Cabrera(3.069): $1.1MM
Dane Myers (3.037): $1.5MM
Run It Back?
Looking ahead, there are a few names on this list that could have an uncertain future with the franchise. One of the biggest names is starting pitcher Nick Lodolo.
Many believed Lodolo would be moved before the trade deadline this season. However, the Reds were shockingly quiet at the deadline. If the Reds and Lodolo avoid arbitration, it would be interesting to see if Lodolo's name is attached to trade rumors once again this winter.
Another name that stands out is second baseman Matt McLain. McLain will all but be a member of the Reds in 2027. It will be a big season for McLain, but how long will the leash be this season?
This is one of the most important offseasons in the franchise's history. Does that sound dramatic? Sure. But the feeling of hope is all but dead for this fan base.
Ownership seems fine running it back with everyone in the front office. However, will the same be said for the lineups on the diamond? It may feel like forever until Opening Day arrives, but the walls are going to close quickly in Cincinnati.
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Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering the Reds, Tyler spent time covering the NFL for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.Follow tylerreed93