Reds Insider Says Team Could Bring Back a Veteran Fans May Not Want to See Return in 2027

The Cincinnati Reds have a decision to make on Brady Singer this offseason, but bringing him back would be difficult to get excited about after the season he just had.

Appearing on First Word with James Rapien, C. Trent Rosecrans said he would not be surprised if the Reds brought Singer back.

“There are lots of positives about Brady Singer, even though he had a bad year,” Rosecrans said. “He gives you those innings.”

There is no question the Reds need more starting pitching depth. However, Singer finished with a 5.85 ERA and allowed a league-leading 102 earned runs. His 15 losses also led the league. While losses do not tell the entire story for a pitcher, there is no getting around how much he struggled.

In his final four starts of the season, Singer gave up 26 runs over 15 1/3 innings pitched.

The argument for bringing Singer back is that he gives you innings. There is value in having a starter who can take the ball regularly, especially when injuries create questions elsewhere in the rotation.

But those innings have to come with better results.

Singer threw 157 innings this season, his fewest since 2022. That is still a meaningful workload, but it is hard to make innings the biggest selling point when he allowed more earned runs than anyone else in the league.

A qualifying Offer Seems Unlikely Now

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Around the trade deadline, a report surfaced that the Reds were considering extending a qualifying offer to Singer after they elected not to trade him. Given how his season played out, that seems unlikely now.

There is a difference between considering a return at the right price and committing significant money to a pitcher coming off a season like this. The Reds have to determine whether they believe Singer can bounce back and how much they are willing to spend on that possibility.

A return would not automatically be a bad move. The price matters, and so does what else Cincinnati does to improve the roster. But bringing him back simply because he can provide innings would not be a convincing explanation and it certainly wouldn't be a move the fans would enjoy.

The Reds need more from their rotation next season. If Singer is going to be part of it, they need a reason to believe the results will be much better.

Being available matters. Giving your team a chance to win when you take the mound matters, too.

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