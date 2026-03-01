After Big 2025, Reds Prospect Rece Hinds Targeting One Key Adjustment for 2026

Reds outfield prospect Rece Hinds bursted onto the scenes in July of 2024 when he was called up and proceeded to rip off seven extra-base hits, including five home runs in his first six big league games.

After the red hot start, Hinds went 1 for his next 16 and was sent back down to the minors.

Last year, Hinds had such a big season in Triple-A Louisville that Reds Preisdent of Baseball Operations, Nick Krall, recently shouted him out in an interview.

“I think one guy that comes to mind who really did a great job last year in Triple-A is Rece Hinds,"Krall said…He cut his strikeout rate by 12% in Triple-A. If he can do that in the big leagues, he’s got a chance to be a monster.”

Tommy Thrall asked him about cutting down on those strikeouts.

"The word power was always around my name," Hinds said. "I think early in my career I let that get to me and described me as that type of hitter. I think I am more than just a power hitter. Last year, I tapped into myself and allowed myself to be myself. It showed."

Hinds said striking out less and controlling the zone more has actually helped his power.

"I actually hit the most home runs I've ever hit in a season so that showed me if I make contact more on the barrel, good things are going to happen."

Expectations for Hinds for 2026

Cincinnati Reds outfielders Rece Hinds (57) and Will Benson (30) share a conversation during the first day of full squad workouts, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a dominant season with Triple-A Louisville, Hinds is just letting his play do the talking.

"I wouldn't say I am too eager (to show it in the big leagues). I am ready to do whatever Tito and this team asks me to do to help them win. I just want to come out, be myself, and show them what I can do."

The 25-year-old has gotten just nine plate appearances this spring , but he has taken advantages of those opportunities, going 3-7 with a triple and two walks. He has struck out four times.

Reds manager Terry Francona had this to say when asked about guys like JJ Bleday, Rece Hinds, Michael Toglia, and others.

“They’re good names,” Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. “They’re legit. Sometimes, you bring guys in to fill out the roster in spring training. There are names there of guys who can help us. It’ll be interesting to see where it goes.”

Hinds most likely will not make the team out of Spring Training, but if he continues to hit like he did in Triple-A last season, he will be up in the big leagues at some point this season.

If you hit, they'll find a spot for you.

