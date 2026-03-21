The Cincinnati Reds finalized their bullpen on Saturday afternoon. Veteran left-handed pitcher Sam Moll has been informed that he's made the Opening Day roster, and Zach Maxwell was sent to Triple-A Louisville.

Coming into camp, it felt like Moll might be on the outside looking in due to the fact that the Reds signed left-hander Caleb Ferguson and traded for left-handed reliever Brock Burke. However, Caleb Ferguson was injured and will miss the start of the season and Moll was one of Cincinnati's best pitchers in Spring Training. In nine appearances, Moll did not surrender a run and only allowed two hits. If there was one negative about Moll's spring, it was that he walked six batters. However, he also struck out 12.

With Moll making the roster, the bullpen will consist of the following seven pitchers:

Emilo Pagan

Graham Ashcraft

Tony Santillan

Brock Burke

Pierce Johnson

Connor Phillips

Sam Moll

When healthy, Moll has the ability to be one of the better left-handed relievers in Major League Baseball. With no minor league options remaining, the Reds would have had to designate Moll for assignment if he didn't make the roster. He most certainly would have been picked up off waivers by another team.

The Future for Maxwell

Sep 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Zach Maxwell (78) delivers during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

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While Maxwell's future is bright, he has not been consistent enough to earn a role in the bullpen to start the season. The hard-throwing right-hander appeared in nine games out of the bullpen this spring, but gave up runs in five of those nine.

If there was a silver lining in Maxwell's spring, it was that his walks were down. After walking four batters in his first appearance of the spring, he walked just three batters the rest of the spring.

A Good Problem to Have

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Mey (47) throws a pitch in the eighth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds have a lot of young, talented relievers. Luis Mey, Zach Maxwell, and Kyle Nicolas are all known for their impressive stuff, but they simply need to hone in on their command and be more consistent.

Depth is a good thing to have and the Reds have a good amount of it heading into the 2026 season.

With Cincinnati’s depth, Maxwell, Mey, and Nicolas can continue developing in Triple-A Louisville while staying ready for their opportunity. Given how a long season unfolds, it feels likely all three will be called upon at some point.