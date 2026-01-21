Derek Johnson Makes Surprising Comment About Reds Starting Rotation

Cincinnati Reds Director of Pitching appeared on Foul Territory on Wednesday and discussed multiple topics, including who will be in competition to win the fifth starter role in Spring Training.

"I can give you three guys that would probably be in that mold of things," Johnson said. "You're talking about Brandon Williamson, who has been here a little bit; he was hurt all of last year. Rhett Lowder, who was here at the end of two years ago. Same thing, he had an oblique issue and ended up just not having much of a season. And then you have Chase Burns."

Everyone knew Lowder and Burns would compete for the fifth starter role, but hearing Brandon Williamson's name in the discussion was a bit of a surprise.

The left-hander has appeared in 27 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Reds and has an ERA of 4.39, a WHIP of 1.256, and 110 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings.

At the end of the 2024 season, Williamson injured his arm and underwent Tommy John surgery, forcing him to miss the entire 2025 season.

"Brandon Williamson, man, a couple of years ago was pretty good. He hung into games with us and really kind of got us a shot in the arm when we needed it."

While it would be a surprise to see Williamson win the job over Lowder or Burns, it was certainly interesting to hear Johnson talk about the possibility of it happening.

You see Johnson's full interview below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



