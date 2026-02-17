Hunter Greene Blasts Offseason Rumors, Pushes Back on 'Defamation of Character'

CINCINNATI — Reds ace Hunter Greene took exception to some of the offseason narratives that surrounded him over the past few months.

Greene spoke with FOX19 in Goodyear, Arizona and didn't pull any punches when asked about offseason narratives and rumors.

“My issue was defamation of character. I didn't like that. I don't like false narratives," Greene told Jeremy Rauch of FOX19. "And I don't like bull sh—. People that know me and that have been around me, they know my character. And there was a comment and some things that went out that I've always taken the high road. I've always tried to be professional. But there's a line that's crossed. And if it was a different environment, trust me, it'd be handled a lot differently than it's been handled so far. But I got to be professional. A lot of eyes are on me. But my biggest issue was defamation of character. So that had to be addressed."

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) wraps up before the first inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The Dodgers won game 1 of the series, 10-5. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greene was clearly addressing the implication that he didn't play when he could've last July. He was dealing with a groin injury, but the MRI came back clean. Despite that, Greene took more time to recovery. MLB.com's Mark Sheldon wrote in November that some people in the organization questioned Greene's decision to not return to the mound.

"Despite a clean MRI exam on July 7, Greene reported symptoms and canceled a rehab assignment," Sheldon wrote. "It's being left up to Greene to determine when he can resume pitching. But for a guy with a long-term contract who says he wants to be a leader, Greene needs to start showing it and get back on the field. When he is, he can be one of the best starters in baseball."

Greene clearly took exception to the comments that were made to Sheldon from within the Reds organization.

Mar 19, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Greene's name was floated in trade rumors this offseason. He knows that comes with the territory of being one of the best starting pitchers in baseball.

“I addressed this early on. I know all of you guys, I'm sure, saw the article. I think people got confused with trade rumors,” Greene said. “And to me, I never cared about trade rumors. That's part of the game. Can't control it. Everybody, especially with social media now, believes they have a platform and everybody wants to listen to them. So everyone's got opinions.”

Check out the full video courtesy of FOX19's Jeremy Rauch below:

Hunter Greene spoke with us about offseason trade rumors and why he needed to address anyone who questioned the timing of his return from an injury.#Reds @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/omjr6ubpYC — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) February 17, 2026

