Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Entering 2026 With Clear Goals and a New Mindset

The last time we saw Hunter Greene on the mound, he gave up five runs on six hits in just three innings of work in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Monday, we heard him talk in depth for really the first time since he struggled in that postseason appearance.

“Other than it being my first playoff start and all of those emotions and being able to silence all of those being back home and all of that stuff," Greene told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. "My stuff just wasn’t sharp.”

However, he is ready to put that game behind him and focus on the 2026 season.

In 2025, Greene shared an Instagram story that showed his goals for the 2025 season. Those goals were to throw 180 or more innings, have an ERA of 3.00 or less, make the All-Star Game, and win a Cy Young Award.

While he achieved an ERA under 3.00 (2.76), he failed to meet the rest of his goals. But he has a new mindset heading into the 2026 season.

“I set the same goals (this year),” Greene said. “My approach is different. My mindset is different than the prior years. I have different ways to execute that and get to that accolade. I’ve been doing the white board since middle school. I’ve always been a visual learner and a visual person. To have that in my gym and look at it is important. It keeps the main thing the main thing.”

Cincinnati's rotation should be loaded if they can stay healthy. Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, and Brady Singer are all locks to make the rotation out of camp. Rhett Lowder, Chase Burns, Brandon Williamson, and others will all battle for the fifth spot.

If Greene stays healthy and clears his goal of 180 innings or more, it could change the outlook of the entire Reds pitching staff, from the rotation to the bullpen.

You can read Goldsmith's full article on Greene here, with additional quotes from Greene and pitching coach Derek Johnson.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



