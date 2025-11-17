Some Members of Reds Organization May Be Unhappy With Hunter Greene

After Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene injured his groin for the second time last season, he was rehabbing to get back, but on July 7, he reported symptoms and canceled his rehab assignment.

However, his MRI came back clean, according to the Reds.

"The MRI came back [and] we’re really pleased with it,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “He’s still feeling it at times. I think there’s not a lot of confidence there yet. I think it feels fatigued. We want to do the right thing. Sometimes, it’s very difficult. That’s why we got the MRI. You ask somebody to go out there, let it loose and go 100 mph, you don’t want them worrying about something.”

Greene's rehab was paused. Around the All-Star break, Reds beat writer Mark Sheldon had a paragraph about the young starter that raised some eyebrows.

"Despite a clean MRI exam on July 7, Greene reported symptoms and canceled a rehab assignment," Sheldon wrote. "It's being left up to Greene to determine when he can resume pitching. But for a guy with a long-term contract who says he wants to be a leader, Greene needs to start showing it and get back on the field. When he is, he can be one of the best starters in baseball."

On Monday, Sheldon was asked in an "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit why he felt comfortable asserting his opinion about the level of discomfort Greene felt during his injury recovery.

The longtime reporter responded, saying he stands by his story and that it was written from a perspective that was informed by discussions he had with people inside the organization.

"While I certainly concede that only a player can truly know how hurt or how much discomfort he feels, I will note that very few players are ever feeling 100 percent once the season starts," Sheldon wrote. "The grind of the 162-game schedule means a lot of players play through something. This was a Grade 1 groin strain, the least serious of that type."

Over the offseason, there have been multiple rumors that the Reds may be willing to move on from their ace if they get the right offer. After Sheldon confirmed his reports were based on conversations he had with team personnel, it's beginning to make sense why rumors are circulating, and it feels like the team's front office and upper-level staff might not be thrilled with Greene.

While you certainly want your ace to pitch when he's available, even when he might not be 100% healthy, it also seems silly to publicly call out your superstar, who took a team-friendly deal and is under team control through the 2029 season.

The Reds should be embracing their ace and helping him stay healthy throughout the season. Questioning his health and letting trade rumors run rampant throughout the offseason is only making things messier.

Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall did address the rumors and attempted to downplay them, but even his comments didn’t exactly come across as reassuring.

"Look, we're trying to do what's best for our team. I don't want to rule out anything," Krall told reporters when asked about Greene's availability. "But that's a hard one to actually say, 'Hey, we're going to trade the guy that has a chance to be the ace of your staff and top-of-the-rotation guy going into the postseason."

The Reds aren't ever going to be able to sign a pitcher like Greene in free agency, and it'll be a while before they find another arm like Greene’s. If they’re serious about winning in 2026, it starts with standing behind him.

