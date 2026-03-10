Hunter Greene Shares Emotional Message with Fans After Injury Delays Start of Season

Hunter Greene went on social media on Tuesday afternoon to share a message with Reds fans after it was announced he would miss the first three months of the season due to bone spurs in his elbow.

"Dear fans, I wanted you to hear directly from me on this: I'm going to have a small procedure Wednesday to clean up some bone spurs in my right elbow," Greene wrote. "The discomfort was there down the stretch last year, but because our push to get to playoffs was so important, I recognized the moment and pushed through it like any player would! Our medical staff did a great job treating my symptoms as best as they could throughout that time, trying to ensure relief going into each start."

"At the end of the season, I stayed back in Los Angeles to get an MRI on my right elbow. Thankfully, my UCL was found to be in great shape. This is why my velocity has never changed. The MRI did find small fragments of bone spurs, and standard treatment was recommended."

"I felt no discomfort a few days later, and as I started my offseason throwing program, I felt great. However, the pain returned as I got close to the start of camp and as I began throwing harder and manipulating pitches more. The irritation in my elbow is affecting my ability to finish and execute pitches without a sharp stabbing pain. I simply need to have the bone spurs removed."

Greene has struggled with injuries, but it's clear nobody wants to be out there pitching more than him. Greene is set to return in July for the stretch run of the season.

"All I want to do is play the game I love and compete with my brothers as we take on the 2026 season. But it's important that this procedure take place now instead of trying to pitch through it, not be sharp on the mound and risk further injury. Trust me, nobody is more frustrated than I am."

"I still have a lot that I want to accomplish for the team and for the city. Getting to the playoffs was one of those goals last year, and this year's goal is to go much further! The team is an exciting and talented group that's going to be a lot of fun to watch. See you at the park soon!"

You can read more details about the timeline of Greene's injury here.

