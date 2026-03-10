Key Details About Hunter Greene's Injury Revealed

On Tuesday morning, the Reds announced that Hunter Greene will have a procedure to scope out the bone spurs and loose bodies in his right elbow.

Greene told reporters last week that he had been dealing with this issue for the last month of the season in 2025, but that it was a playoff push, so he battled through it.

After the season, he met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who recommended a PRP injection, according to Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard.

When Greene made his spring debut on February 28, Reds Preisdent of Baseball Operations Nick Krall could tell something wasn't right.

“You could tell,” Krall said. “He didn’t throw a splitter at all. He was having trouble pulling his slider.”

When healthy, Greene is one of the most dominant pitchers in the sport. However, he’s only surpassed 150 innings once in his four-year career, and he won’t reach that mark again this season.

“He’s probably frustrated that he hasn’t pitched a full season,” Krall said. “He has said it to (the media) that his goal was to pitch so many innings this year. Obviously it’s something that’s weighing on him.”

The silver lining is that Greene should be healthy for the stretch run of the season. On top of that, the Reds have two former first round draft picks in Rhett Lowder and Chase Burns who will likely close out the rotation.

As the old adage goes, when you think you have enough pitching, go get more. That’s why Nick Krall and the Reds were unwilling to trade any of their starting pitching this offseason.

You can read Goldsmith's full aritcle, which includes a full timeline of events, here.

