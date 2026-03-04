Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Dealing With Elbow Issue Ahead of Season Opener
Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene is dealing with a right elbow issue, according to Charlie Goldsmith.
He will see Dr. Timothy Kremcheck for an MRI. He is waiting for more information and will not throw until Thursday at the earliest.
Greene, has sturggled to stay healthy for a full season throughout his career. In 2025, he made just 19 starts and threw just 107 2/3 innings. He has eclipsed 150 innings just one time in his career. That was in 2024, when Greene was named an All-Star. He made 26 starts over 150 1/3 innings.
Earlier this offseason, Greene talked to the media about his goals to continue to work on his body more so he could stay healthy.
“Continuing to try to bulletproof my body, that’s all I can do,” Greene said. “Bodies move differently. No one is really producing the output that I put out. (Tarik) Skubal and some other guys throw hard. Nobody has really done what the numbers have shown. Everyone is different. All I can do is control what I can control, continue to work hard and put my best foot forward.”
While the Reds have plenty of pitching depth, if Greene's injury is serious, it would be a big blow to start the season.
