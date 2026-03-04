Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Dealing With Elbow Issue Ahead of Season Opener

Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene is dealing with a right elbow issue, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

He will see Dr. Timothy Kremcheck for an MRI. He is waiting for more information and will not throw until Thursday at the earliest.

Greene, has sturggled to stay healthy for a full season throughout his career. In 2025, he made just 19 starts and threw just 107 2/3 innings. He has eclipsed 150 innings just one time in his career. That was in 2024, when Greene was named an All-Star. He made 26 starts over 150 1/3 innings.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Earlier this offseason, Greene talked to the media about his goals to continue to work on his body more so he could stay healthy.

“Continuing to try to bulletproof my body, that’s all I can do,” Greene said. “Bodies move differently. No one is really producing the output that I put out. (Tarik) Skubal and some other guys throw hard. Nobody has really done what the numbers have shown. Everyone is different. All I can do is control what I can control, continue to work hard and put my best foot forward.”

While the Reds have plenty of pitching depth, if Greene's injury is serious, it would be a big blow to start the season.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast