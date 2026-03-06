Multiple Teams Tried to Trade for Reds Top Prospect, Cincinnati Said No

During Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez shared that several teams tried to trade for Sal Stewart this offseason.

"The Reds love his bat," Gonzalez said. "As a matter of fact, a few teams inquired with the Reds about trading for Sal Stewart. They were all rebuffed. The Reds front office wouldn't even entertain it. They feel like he's going to be a fixture in the middle of their lineup for a long time."

The front office did the right thing here. There is no world where they should have ever considered trading Stewart this offseason, especially with how much their offense struggled in 2025.

Stewart is not only Cincinnati's top prospect, but also the favorite to be their starting first baseman this season. If he's at first base, he'll play third, second, and also DH.

"Sometimes prospects come as advertised and live up to early evaluations. Stewart approached the 2022 Draft with most reports lauding his pure hitting ability," MLB Pipeline wrote. "Since joining the Reds as a compensation pick that July, he’s done nothing but show off that right-handed bat, really clicking at the upper levels in 2025. Starting the year in Double-A, Stewart advanced to Triple-A and then the big leagues, stopping at the Futures Game along the way. After hitting over .300 with 20 homers at two Minor League stops, Stewart hit five more home runs during his big league debut and was in the middle of the Reds’ lineup in the playoffs."

A Bright Future

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits a homer in the second inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at Camelback Ranch Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lot of fans were disappointed when the Reds didn't extend Nick Castellanos. However, the pick they received when Castellanos declined their qualifying offer turned into Stewart.

When he steps into the box, there is something about him that is different than other youngsters around the league. Stewart's approach to each at-bat is very professional for a 22-year-old. He's got confidence, poise, and expects a lot out of himself.

Stewart has done nothing, but rake at the plate this spring. He is 6-17 with three extra-base hits, including two home runs. He lost 26 pounds this offseason, but he sure hasn't lost his power.

Like Gonzalez said, Stewart should be a staple in Cincinnati's lineup for years to come.

