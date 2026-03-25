Reds Broadcaster Has Strong Reaction to What Sal Stewart Is Doing at the Plate

Cincinnati Reds rookie infielder has not only impressed fans, but he's also impressed his teammates, the coaching staff, and even the broadcast crew.

Appearing on the Power Stacks Podcast, Reds announcer Jeff Brantley, known as The Cowboy, had high praise for Stewart and said it in only a way he could.

"I'll say this with Sal," Brantley said. "He would really piss me off if I was a pitcher. I'll be honest with you. He would. He would really make me mad. And that is the best compliment that I could give that kid because he fights for it, he wants it, his energy is so high."

"The thing that I love about that kid that nobody notices yet, but they will, the pitchers will, he hits different with runners in scoring position, he hits different late in the ballgame with nobody on and you need a home run, and he hits different when he has a runner at third and he hits different when he has a runner at third and two outs when he's got to get a hit. And when you can change your swing like that and still be really good, that would piss me off."

Stewart slashed .326/.456/.609 with seven extra-base hits in the spring. He appeared in 19 games and also stole four bases.

Terry Francona Thinks Highly of the Rookie

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) returns to the dugout from the pitchers mound in the fifth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Terry Francona discussed potentially batting Stewart fourth in the lineup behind Elly De La Cruz and have Eugenio Suarez bat fifth.

“We’ll see," Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon earlier this week. "I kind of reserve the right to make a lineup out that day. The reason we’ve been doing it is I think it sets Geno up to drive in more runs. Because I think with Elly hitting third, we can separate some strikeouts. But we also have a guy that can trail Elly, and I think Geno can clean up some of the mess there, which is the idea. I think it has a chance to be more productive for us."

One thing is certain. Stewart doesn’t lack confidence, and wherever he hits in the lineup, he’ll step to the plate believing he’s the best player on the field.

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