Reds Get Latest Update on Nick Lodolo as Opening Series Status Remains Uncertain

On Sunday, the Reds' No. 2 pitcher, Nick Lodolo, left the game before he recorded an out with a blister on his throwing hand.

Lodolo has dealt with blister issues in the past.

"He had the blister," Francona told C. Trent Rosecrans. "They popped it over in the training room and drained some of it. We’ll take the next couple of days. Because of his history, we’re gonna have to see. There’s obviously some apprehension, so we’ll see.”

Lodolo Plays Catch on Tuesday

Sep 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona takes the ball from Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) during a pitching change in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Lodolo played catch and threw about 15-20 pitches, according to The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer.

"Reds’ Lodolo (blister) played light catch for maybe 15-20 throws this afternoon," Wittenmyer wrote on X. "Francona, trainer, front office officials convened after. Lodolo said he didn’t know what plan would be. Said it was OK but didn’t sound particularly enthused. Team says 'working on it.' IL in play."

After being healthy most of the season a year ago, Lodolo had a blister issue pop up in August. He ended up missing 23 days with the injury.

What It Means

Fans cheer for Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) as he leaves the game in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The Reds won, 2-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Hunter Greene already forced to miss the first three-plus months of the season, the Reds really need Lodolo and Andrew Abbott to step up.

While fans and the team have high expectations for Rhett Lowder, Brandon Williamson, and Chase Burns, those are three young pitchers who haven't had a ton of big league experience. They'll most likely all three show flashes, but also go through growing pains. That is the exact reason the Reds need Singer, Lodolo, and Abbott to be the consistent veterans.

It certainly feels like the Reds will have to put Lodolo on the injured list, which would force him to miss a minimum of 12 games or two starts.

“We don't want to lose anybody,” Francona said. “If we do, nobody's gonna feel sorry for us. We'll figure it out. I always feel like that. We'll figure it out.”

While it's certainly not ideal, the Reds need Lodolo for the long haul and if he can get healthy and only miss two or three starts, it would be a win for the Reds.

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