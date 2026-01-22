Reds Manager Terry Francona Rooting Against Cincinnati in College Hoops Showdown
In this story:
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona was seen taking in the Arizona versus University of Cincinnati basketball game at McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Arizona, on Wednesday night.
Francona was supporting his alma mater, the University of Arizona. He played two seasons of baseball at Arizona and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player when the Wildcats won the College World Series in 1980. He also lives out in Tucson.
After college, Francona was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the1st round of the 1980 MLB Draft.
As a manager, Francona has managed 3,784 games in his career with a record of 2033-1751 during his 24 years as manager.
He has spent time as a manager with the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, and Cincinnati Reds.
Last season was Francona's first season with the Reds. Cincinnati went 83-79 and reached the postseason for the first time since 2020 before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card Series in just two games.
